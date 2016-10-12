Man charged in connection with domestic violence

Police have arrested a man in connection with an assault in Eastbourne.

A 35-year-old man was arrested at an address in Eastbourne on suspicion of Section 18 wounding with intent on Saturday (October) after a 37-year-old woman was taken to hospital on September 15 for treatment to a wound to her upper arm.

Leon Stolton, 35, unemployed of Rotherfield Avenue, Eastbourne, was subsequently charged with assaulting a person occasioning them actual bodily harm.

Stolton appeared before Brighton Magistrates’ Court on Monday (October 10) and was remanded in custody to await a crown court date.