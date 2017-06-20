Man attacked and £600 stolen in Hailsham

A man was attacked and £600 was taken from a mechanic’s workshop in Hailsham last night.

Police were called to Merlin Engineering Mechanics in Diplocks Way Industrial Estate at around 5pm on Sunday night (June 18).

Cheryl Goacher said her husband Neil Bennett was in his workshop when a stranger entered the premises, leaving with a wallet containing £600.

She said Mr Bennett pursued the thief who was cycling a black push-bike before getting into a green Astra Estate with the registration LV03 HSD.

The passenger then got out and attacked Mr Bennett, produced a blade and slashed his car tyres, Ms Goacher said.

The man was a white male of average height with short brown hair and a slim build. He was wearing a white shirt and blue jeans, according to Mr Bennett’s wife.

The couple said he got into the car which was parked outside Travis Perkins on Diplocks Way and are hoping to hear from anyone who can help.

Police are investigating.