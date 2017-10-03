Man arrested in connection with burglaries

A man has been remanded in custody after being arrested on suspicion of robbery and intent to burgle in two incidents in Whitley Road on Monday September 25.

Bernard Lovell, 52, unemployed and of no fixed address, is also accused of a robbery in west Worthing and a burglary in St Leonards. Both were reported in September.

Lovell has also been charged with motoring offences including aggravated vehicle taking, failing to stop for police, failing to provide a blood specimen, driving without insurance and driving other than accordance with a licence in Birmingham in June.

Lovell appeared before Brighton magistrates on Wednesday September 27.

He was remanded in custody until his next court appearance at Lewes Crown Court on October 19.