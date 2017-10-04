Search

Man arrested in connection with assault in Eastbourne McDonald’s

McDonalds in Eastbourne (Photo by Jon Rigby)
A man has been arrested following reports of a ‘domestic incident’ in McDonald’s in Terminus Road.

The 22-year-old Eastbourne man was arrested on suspicion of assault occasioning actual bodily harm, resisting a police constable in the execution of their duty and common assault, said a spokesperson for Sussex Police.

He has been released under investigation after the incident which took place around 12.20pm on Monday, the spokesperson added.