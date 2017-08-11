Man arrested after incident on Eastbourne seafront

A man has been arrested after an incident on Eastbourne seafront this afternoon (Friday).

Two police cars were called to the scene by Treasure Island, where a man and woman known to each other were ‘in dispute’, said police, at around 1.30pm.

A 21-year-old man of no fixed address was arrested on suspicion of assault by beating and is in custody this afternoon.

No injuries have been reported at this time, according to Sussex Police.