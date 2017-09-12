Man arrested after car overturns in Eastbourne collision

A man has been arrested after a car flipped over in Langney last night (Monday).

Emergency services were called to the scene in Sevenoaks Road at around 8.35pm, where police say a blue Renault Clio had collided with a parked Citroen C3.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said two men who had been in the Renault Clio suffered minor injuries – and one of which was taken to Eastbourne District General Hospital.

Sam Howell, 20, from Linden Close, Eastbourne, has been charged with failing to provide a specimen for analysis and will appear at Hastings Magistrates’ Court on September 27, said police.

If you witnessed the incident you can report online or call 101 quoting reference 1248 of 11/09.