Major search finds missing dog at Beachy Head

A dog reported missing at the weekend has been found after a major rescue at Beachy Head.

Bonnie the chocolate brown Spaniel was reported missing by her owners on Sunday afternoon close to the Bomber Command Memorial.

An online appeal was launched and her desperate owners and friends spent hours searching for her at the beautyspot.

On Tuesday afternoon they heard Bonnie and coastguards, members of the Birling Gap crew and firefighters from East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service were involved in a major search and rescue operation to find Bonnie who was alive and well and appears to have been stuck 25 foot down the cliff face in a crevice.

Bonnie has been reunited with her owner.