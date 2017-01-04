A major power cut in Eastbourne town centre has forced businesses to close.

The power cut, with some of the areas affected including Grove Road, South Street, Terminus Road and the Arndale Centre, took place around 8.15am this morning (Wednesday, January 4).

For some, the power returned an hour later, but it is still causing problems for a lot of buildings, with a number of shops closing for the day.

East Sussex County Council has stated that at Grove Road library, public access computers are out of action, and the reference room is shut.

Eastbourne Borough Council says it is working hard to restore IT and phone systems.

Updates are being posted to social media channels and the website www.eastbourne.gov.uk .

Customers are asked to make all non-urgent enquiries tomorrow. For all other council emergencies please call 01273 661107.

If you are an Eastbourne Homes customer and would like to discuss an urgent repair, please contact Mears on 01323 635450 or BSW on 0800 142 2761.

On its website, UK Power Networks says postcodes that have been affected are BN24 7,BN22 8,BN21 4,BN22 7,BN21 X,BN21 2,BN21 3, and BN23 6.

It says, “There was a power cut in this area earlier. An underground electricity cable faulted on our high voltage network, causing an area wide power cut.

“Our engineers worked hard to fix it and your power should now be back on.

“We are sorry for any trouble this may have caused you.

“If you are still experiencing problems try resetting your trip switches or contact us and we will be able to help.”

To contact UK Power Networks, call 0800­ 31­ 63 105 or 105 or by texting POWER and your postcode to 80876.