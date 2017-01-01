Major house fire in Eastbourne

A blaze broke out in a house in Eastbourne this morning (January 1).

Firefighters were called to Colwood Crescent at 8.10am following reports that a house was ‘well alight’.

Two fire engines from Eastbourne Fire Station were quickly on the scene, but after discovering the roof of the building was also ablaze, they were soon joined by crews from Seaford and Hailsham.

Firefighters were still on the scene at 10.30am, but East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service reported that the blaze was now under control.

Everybody was out of the building when fire crews arrived on the scene.

It is not yet clear how the blaze started.

* Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.eastbourneherald.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at Text to display

3) Follow us on Twitter @Eastbournenews

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Eastbourne Herald - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.