Magistrates Court Results for the Eastbourne area

October 11;

Millie Robinson, 18, of Salehurst Road, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to two charges of assault by beating. The offences took place at Pevensey Road, Eastbourne, on September 23. She also pleaded guilty to causing unlawful damage to a Toyota vehicle and resisting a police officer in the execution of her duty on the same date. She admitted being in breach of a conditional discharge, made by an earlier court, for an offence of threatening behaviour. The court made a community order. She was ordered to pay £100 compensation to each of the assault victims and £548 compensation to the vehicle owner.

Anthony Earl, 55, of Golden Miller Lane, Polegate, pleaded guilty to driving a Mazda car on Eastbourne Road, Polegate, on June 11. He also pleaded guilty to neglecting to keep to a line of traffic when directed to do so by a police officer. He was fined £40 and his driving record was endorsed with three penalty points.

October 13:

Ian Nixon, 62, of Princes Road, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to two offences of entering false driving records under the Transport Act 1968, on January 9 and March 24. He was fined £138 for each offence and ordered to pay £436 in prosecution costs.

Katherine Simpson, 46, of The Diplocks, Hailsham, pleaded guilty to exceeding the 30mph speed limit on the A2270 Willingdon Road, Eastbourne, on January 3. She was fined £80 and her driving record endorsed with three penalty points.

October 17:

Daniel Smith, 30, of Colonnade Gardens, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to pursuing a course of conduct which amounted to harassment of a woman by verbally and physically abusing her, parking his car in her road and attending that location in order to have contact with her. The offence took place at Eastbourne between May 10 and August 11. The court issued a restraining order and fined him £280.

Zacchaeus Bridger, 24, of Plumpton Close, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to driving a Honda vehicle on Peelings Lane, Westham, on December 14, last year, with no insurance. He was fined £600 and banned from driving for six months.

Christopher Smith, 36, of Kite Close, St Leonards, pleaded guilty to driving a Jaguar car on the A22 Hailsham Bypass, on December 31 last year, over the 60mph speed limit. He was fined £200 and his driving record endorsed with six penalty points.

October 18:

George Powell, 51, of Hyde Gardens, Eastbourne,pleaded guilty to stealing a Braun electric razor worth £299.99 from Boots at the Arndale Centre, Eastbourne on September 29. He also admitted being in breach of a suspended sentence made by Lewes Crown Court on June 24 for an offence of arson. He was committed to Lewes Crown Court for sentencing and released on bail with a condition not to enter any Boots store in the UK.

Janet Semmens, 51, of Blackberry Grove, Pevensey, pleaded guilty to driving a Skoda vehicle on Lottbridge Drove, Eastbourne, on September 29, while more than twice over the drink drive limit, She gave a breath alcohol reading of 94 micrograms. The legal limit is 35 micrograms. She was fined £80 and banned from driving for two years.

David Moore, 45, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to assaulting a woman by beating her. The offence took place at Royal Parade, Eastbourne, on September 27. He was give a one year conditional discharge.