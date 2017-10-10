Magistrates Court results for the Eastbourne area

The following are court results for the Eastbourne area at Hastings Magistrates’ Court from September 27 - October 4.

September 27:

Peter Broady, 19, of Gorringe Drive, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to having an offensive weapon, a Samurai sword, in a public place and unlawfully threatening another person. The offence took place at Etchingham Road, Eastbourne, on March 31. He was committed to Lewes Crown Court for sentencing on October 25, and released on conditional bail.

David King, 21, of Street End Lane, Broad Oak, Heathfield, pleaded guilty to driving on the A267 at Hellingly, on June 24, while nearly three times over the drink drive limit. He gave a blood alcohol reading of 247 milligrammes. The legal limit is 80 milligrammes. He also pleaded guilty to being in possession of a lock-knife in a public place on the same date. The court made a community order with an alcohol treatment requirement and banned him from driving for three years.

Peter Sargon, 65, of Arundel Road, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to being in breach of a restraining order. The offence took place at Eastbourne on April 21, when he left items within the curtilage of a property, when prohibited from doing so by the order. He was given a 12 month conditional discharge.

Kerry Scarsbrook, 47, of Victoria Drive, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to causing death by driving without due care and attention. The offence took place at Eastbourne on January 27. She was committed to Lewes Crown Court for sentencing on October 25 and released on bail.

James Burnett,30, of Wakehurst Road, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to being in breach on a non-molestation order. The offence took place at Eastbourne on July 18. He was fined £250.

Jacques Howell, 20, of Linden Close, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to failing to provide a specimen of breath for analysis when required to do so by police under the Road Traffic Act 1988. The offence took place at Eastbourne on September 11. The court made a community order with a three month electronically monitored curfew between 9pm and 6.30am and a requirement of 100 hours of unpaid work. He was also banned from driving for two years.

September 28:

Robert Collyer, 18, of Victoria Drive, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to having a Stanley blade in a public place. The offence took place at Terminus Road, Eastbourne, on Saturday September 23. He also pleaded guilty to destroying a cordless phone and a codes of practice book at Eastbourne Custody Centre, on the same date. He was sentenced to 12 weeks detention, suspended for one year. The court made a community order with a requirement of 100 hours of unpaid work.

Sharon Groman, 46, of Seaside Road, Eastbourne, was found guilty of assaulting a woman by beating her. The offence took place at Eastbourne on April 15. The court made a community order with a requirement of 150 hours of unpaid work. She was ordered to pay £300 compensation and £600 in prosecution costs.

Gary Taylor, 38, of no fixed address, was found guilty of using violence to secure entry to a premises. He was also found guilty of causing damage to the glass window of a door. The offences took place at Percival Road, Eastbourne, on July 27. He was sentenced to six weeks in prison and ordered to pay £115 compensation. Magistrates said the reason for the custodial sentence was due to previous convictions and lack of engagement with probation.

October 3:

David Crossley, 25, of Meeching Road, Newhaven, pleaded guilty to driving a Rover vehicle on the A27 at Shoreham, on June 26, while over the drink drive limit. He gave a blood alcohol reading of 94 milligrammes. The legal limit is 80 milligrammes. He was banned from driving for three years.

October 4:

Dean Hobbs, 37, of Seaside Road, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly in a public place. The offence took place at Terminus Road, Eastbourne, on September 13. He was given a one year conditional discharge.