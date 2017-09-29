Magistrates Court results for the Eastbourne area

The following are court results for the Eastbourne area at Hastings Magistrates’ Court from September 19 -22.

September 19:

Harry Hall, 20, of Lascelles Terrace, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to driving a Triumph Speed vehicle dangerously on Hastings Road, St Leonards, on September 18. He also pleaded guilty to driving with no licence or insurance. He was committed to Lewes Crown Court for sentencing on October 10.

September 20:

Kevin Lomas, 53, of Langney Road, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to stealing a golf buggy from Deanland, Golden Cross, Hailsham, on June 18. He also pleaded guilty to driving the golf buggy on Deanland Road, on the same date, while unfit through drink, and to driving while disqualified. He pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly in a public place, at Grove Road, Eastbourne, on August 3. The court made a community order with an alcohol treatment requirement and banned him from driving for three years.

September 21:

Ronald Gwynne, 41, of Selmeston Road, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to driving a Mercedes vehicle on Willingdon Road, Eastbourne, on May 20, without due care and attention. He also pleaded guilty to failing to stop after an accident was caused to another vehicle, and to failing to report an accident on the same date. The court made a community order with a requirement of 150 hours of unpaid work and banned him from driving for one year.

September 22:

Daniel Jackson, 30, of Green Street, Eastbourne, was fined £100 for failing to comply with the requirements of a community order.

Wayne Forbes, 41, of Cavendish Place, Eastbourne, was found guilty of assault by beating. The offence took place at Eastbourne on June 24. He was given a one- year conditional discharge and ordered to pay £50 in compensation and £300 in prosecution costs.

Cassie Eastwood, 31, of Weavers Close, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to assault by beating. The offence took place at Eastbourne on July 16. She was given a one- year conditional discharge and ordered to pay £150 in prosecution costs.

Maxine Powell, 50, of South Cliff Avenue, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to using a Blue Badge (a parking card for disabled people) with intent to deceive. The offence took place on January 20 at Bolton Road, Eastbourne, The Blue Badge belonged to her late mother-in-law. She was fined £700 and ordered to pay £200 in prosecution costs.

John Staite, 79, of Shepham Lane, Polegate, pleaded guilty to fraud by altering the expiry date of a Blue Badge, for disabled parking, from 2011 to 2017. He was fined £300 and ordered to pay £200 in prosecution costs.