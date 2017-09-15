Magistrates Court Results for the Eastbourne area

The following are court results for the Eastbourne area at Hastings Magistrates’ Court from August 24 - September 7.

August 24:

Dermott Hinze, 30, of Brassey Parade, Eastbourne, was found guilty of assaulting a woman by beating her. The offence took place at Eastbourne on May 11. Magistrates adjourned sentencing until September 14 for reports to be prepared.

August 25:

Damian Warner, 34, of Primrose Close, Eastbourne, was found guilty of assaulting a woman by beating her. The offence took place at Eastbourne on July 9. He was fined £300.

Peter Plummer, 66, of Mill Road, Hailsham, pleaded guilty to wrongly using a disabled badge when parking a vehicle at Eastbourne on February 3. He was fined £150 and ordered to pay £200 in prosecution costs. The court also made an order to deprive him of the use of the disabled badge.

August 31:

Preston Channing-Jones, 43, of Gorringe Valley Road, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to driving a Vauxhall vehicle on the A22 at Hailsham, on January 14, with no insurance. He was fined £250 and his driving record endorsed with six penalty points.

September 6:

Leigh Caine, 35, of Canute Close, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to driving a BMW on Eastbourne Road, Polegate, on June 24, with cannabis in his blood stream. He also pleaded guilty to a separate offence of driving with benzoylechonine in his blood stream on the same date. He was fined £300 for each offence and banned from driving for three years.

Drita Geshteja, 47, of Beach Road, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to driving a Volkswagen, on Royal Parade, Eastbourne, on March 23, without due care and attention. She was fined £327 and banned from driving for three months.

Lee Glover, 37, of South Street, East Hoathley, pleaded guilty to driving a Ford vehicle at Gleneagles Drive, Hailsham, on April 7, while over the drink drive limit. He gave a breath alcohol reading of 60 microgrammes. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He also pleaded guilty to driving with cocaine and benzoylechonine in his blood stream on the same date. The court made a community order with a requirement of 80 hours of unpaid work and banned him from driving for three years.

Jeffrey McCarthy, 29, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly at Grand Parade, Eastbourne, on August 18. He was fined £100.

Matthew Wood, 30, of Salvador Close, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to assaulting a woman by beating her. The offence took place at Ringmer, on August 18. He was fined £680.

September 7:

Enrique Dejesus, 41, of St Kitts Drive, Eastbourne, was found guilty of driving a Porsche Cayenne, on Langney Road, Eastbourne, on June 17, while more than twice over the drink drive limit. He gave a breath alcohol reading of 77 microgrammes. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He was also found guilty of driving with no insurance, resisting a police office and of failing to comply with a one-way street sign on the same date. He was fined £1,000 for the drink drive offence, £300 for no insurance and £1,000 for resisting a police officer. He was also ordered to pay £620 in prosecution costs and was banned from driving for one year.