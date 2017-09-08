Magistrates Court results for the Eastbourne area.

The following are court results for the Eastbourne area at Hastings Magistrates’ Court from August 23 - August 24.

August 23:

Rosie Earl, 36, of Wakehurst Road, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to assault by beating. The offence took place at Eastbourne on July 22. She also pleaded guilty to two charges of assaulting police officers on the same date. Sentencing was adjourned until September 14 to allow for reports to be prepared and she was released on conditional bail.

Walter Tame, 28, of Walton Close, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to a charge of harassment by sending Facebook messages of an offensive nature. The offence took place between March 10 and April 16. He pleaded guilty to a separate charge of harassment by sending Facebook messages between April 30 and May 30. Sentencing was adjourned until September 14 to allow for reports to be prepared. He was released on unconditional bail.

Shane Pickersgill, 25, of Avondale Road, Eastbourne, was found guilty of using threatening behaviour at Eastbourne on July 4 and of failing to surrender to court custody on July 19. The verdict was proved in his absence. He pleaded guilty to stealing a pedal cycle from Brighton Station on April 12. He also admitted to being in breach of a community order, made for an earlier offence of theft, by failing to turn up for unpaid work sessions. He was sentenced to a total of eight weeks in prison. Magistrates said the reason for the custodial sentence was because of previous convictions and non-compliance with court orders.

Michael Beirne, 34, of Upperton Road, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to driving a Mercedes vehicle on Parkstone Road, Hastings, on August 3, while disqualified. He also pleaded guilty to driving with no insurance on the same date. He was sentenced to 24 weeks in prison, suspended for 18 months. Magistrates also made a community order. He was fined £300 for the insurance offence.

Adam Boluszczyk, 35, of Tideswell Road, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to driving without due care and attention. The offence took place at New North Street, Lower Horsebridge, on February 28. He also pleaded guilty to driving with no licence. He was fined £233 and his driving record was endorsed with six penalty points.

James Finlayson, 30, of no fixed address, was found guilty of assaulting a woman. The offence took place at Eastbourne on June 6. He was also found guilty of two charges of assaulting a police officer on the same date. The verdicts were proved in his absence. Sentencing was adjourned until September 14, for reports to be prepared.

Kevin Keeley, 31, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to stealing Stella Artois lager, worth £16.50, from Sainsbury’s at Seaside Road, Eastbourne, on August 6. He also admitted being in breach of a suspended sentence made for an earlier offence of possessing a knife. Magistrates decided there was to be no punitive element due to extreme circumstances and that he was homeless at the time of the offence.

Robert Lowe, 40, of Jevington Gardens, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to stealing meat and food items worth £92.67, from Lidl in Bohemia Road, Hastings, on August 4.

He also admitted being in breach of a one year conditional discharge, made by an earlier court for an offence of shoplifting. He was sentenced to 16 weeks in prison, suspended for one year. Magistrates also made a community order with a drug rehabilitation requirement.

Guy-Louis Rongier, 19, of Gardner Street, Herstmonceux, pleaded guilty to driving a Ford Fiesta on Cottage Lane, Westfield, on August 6, while over the drink-drive limit.

He gave a breath alcohol reading of 56 micrograms. The legal limit is 35 micrograms. He was fined £120 and banned from driving for one year.

August 24:

Victor De Sousa Pereira, 27, of Bourne Street, Eastbourne, was found guilty of being in possession of a lock knife in a public place. The offence took place at Belmore Road, Eastbourne, on June 11. He was also found guilty of being in possession of a Stanley knife, at Norman Road, St Leonards, on April 2. He pleaded guilty to stealing footwear, of an unknown value, from T K Maxx, at The Crumbles, Eastbourne, on May 29 and to stealing alcohol, worth £93.07, from Co-op in Seaside Road, Eastbourne, on May 21. He pleaded guilty to stealing clothing, worth £59.98, from T J Hughes, at Terminus Road on May 20 and to stealing perfumes from Boots, at the Arndale Centre on July 16. He also pleaded guilty to stealing alcohol, worth £107, from Sainsbury’s in the Arndale Centre and to two offences of failing to surrender to court custody. He was sentenced to a total of nine months in prison. Magistrates said the reason for the custodial sentence was because of a continued and prolonged period of offending.