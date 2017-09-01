Magistrates Court results for the Eastbourne area

The following are court results for the Eastbourne area at Hastings Magistrates’ Court from August 10 - August 17.

August 17:

Derek Gray, 38, of Parkfield Avenue, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to failing to provide a breath specimen for analysis when required to do so by police under the Road Traffic Act 1988. The offence took place at Seaside Road, Eastbourne on August 2. He was fined £250 and banned from driving for 16 months.

Karl Bates, 35, of Field Close, Lower Horsebridge, Hailsham, pleaded guilty to assaulting a woman by beating her and to a further charge of assault by beating. The offences took place at Hailsham on July 30. The court made a community order with a requirement of 70 hours of unpaid work.

Scott Hart, 38, of Golden Gate Way, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to driving a Vauxhall vehicle on Beachy Head Road, Eastbourne, on March 5, while over the drink drive limit. He gave a breath alcohol reading of 53 micrograms. The legal limit is 35 micrograms. He was fined £440 and banned from driving for 16 months.

Victoria Okane, 36, of Willowfield Close, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to driving a Vauxhall Astra on Seaside Road, Eastbourne, on July 29, while more than twice over the drink drive limit. She gave a breath alcohol reading of 83 micrograms. The legal limit is 35 micrograms. She was fined £230 and banned from driving for 20 months.

August 21:

Dean Fountaine, 31, of Langney Rise, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to stealing a Philips Lumea hair removing device, worth £475 from Boots at the Arndale Centre, Eastbourne, on July 22. He also pleaded guilty to stealing meat, worth £41.52 from the Co-op at Meads Street, Eastbourne, on May 2 and Hugo Boss scent, worth £45, from Boots, at Eastbourne, on May 6. He pleaded guilty to stealing five bottles of vodka from Waitrose, Eastbourne, on June 11, to stealing cheese and bacon from Co-op, Lindfield Road, on June 30, to stealing a Philips hair remover worth £385, from Boots, Eastbourne, on July 15 and to failing to surrender to court custody on August 10. He was remanded on bail until September 14, to allow for pre-sentence reports to be prepared.

Asim Aslam, 29, of Hilltop Lane, Kimberworth, Rotherham, was found guilty of driving a Mercedes vehicle on Groombridge Avenue, Eastbourne, on September 11 last year, while over the drink drive limit. He gave a breath alcohol reading of 63 micrograms. The legal limit is 35 micrograms. The court made a community order with a requirement of 100 hours of unpaid work and banned him from driving for three years. He was also ordered to pay £750 in prosecution costs.

August 22:

Gary Hobden, 47, of Ashington Road, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to being in possession of a knife in a public place. The offence took place at Sevenoaks Railway Station on November 19 last year. He was sentenced to six months in prison, suspended for one year. Magistrates said the reason for the sentence was because it was his second bladed article offence.

Owen Jenner, 18, of Butts Field, Hailsham, pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly in a public place. The offence took place at Terminus Road, Eastbourne, on July 29. He was fined £66.