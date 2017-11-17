Magistrates Court results

hese are the results from Eastbourne Magistrates’ Court, sitting at Hastings, from October 31 - November 7.

October 31:

Henry Stonestreet, 34, of Bowley Road, Hailsham, pleaded guilty to causing damage to a vehicle. The offence took place at Heathfield on December 31 last year. He was ordered to pay £100 compensation and £200 in prosecution costs.

Tristan Bassett, 20, of Barlow Place, Hailsham, pleaded guilty to stealing Fosters lager, worth £20 from Tesco Express, at Hailsham on September 24. He also pleaded guilty to two charges of stealing vodka from Costcutter at Hailsham on September 8 and 9 and to stealing steaks, chocolate and biscuits from Tesco Express on September 10. He pleaded guilty to assaulting a Special Constable on September 24. He was given a two year conditional discharge and ordered to pay £59.99 in compensation.

Andrew Pettit, 38, of Lodge Street, Accrington, was sentenced to eight weeks in prison after being convicted, on October 4, of assaulting a woman.took place at Hailsham on September 29. Magistrates said the reason for the custodial sentence was because of injury caused in a domestic setting and that it was the second assault committed, whilst on bail, for the first assault. The court also issued a restraining order.

November 1:

Joshua Nicholls, 26, of Observatory View, Hailsham, pleaded guilty to assaulting a woman by beating her. The offence took place at Hailsham on October 7. He admitted being in breach of a suspended sentence, made by an earlier court for assault occasioning actual bodily harm and battery. He was fined £300.

William Reardon, 23, of Barley Way, Ashford, pleaded guilty to driving a Ford Focus at Lottbridge Drove, Eastbourne, on October 14, while more than twice over the drink drive limit. He gave a breath alcohol reading of 89 microgrammes. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He was fined £400 and banned from driving for 17 months.

Zachary Bennett, 18, of East Street, Seaford, pleaded guilty to aggravated vehicle taking. The offence took place at Vicarage Close, Seaford on October 14. He also pleaded guilty to driving with no licence or insurance on the same date. He was sentenced to eight weeks in prison, suspended for 18 months. The court also made a community order with a requirement of 100 hours of unpaid work and banned him from driving for one year.

Terry Collins, 40, of Bedfordwell Road, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to harassment. The offence took place at Eastbourne between October 5 and October 16. The court made a community order with a requirement of 150 hours of unpaid work. Magistrates also issued a restraining order.

Matthew Levett, 45, of Downs Avenue, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to driving a Peugeot vehicle on Green Street, Eastbourne, on October 17, while over the drink drive limit. He gave a breath alcohol reading of 66 microgrammes. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes. The court made a community order with an alcohol treatment requirement and fined him £50. He was banned from driving for 17 months.

Katy Mully, 26, of Ratton Road, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to being in breach of a non-molestation order. The offence took place at Terminus Road, Eastbourne, on April 26. The court made a community order.

November 2:

Marc Russell, 25, of Myrtle Road, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to assaulting a police officer. The offence took place on September 3, at Elms Avenue, Eastbourne. He was fined £100 and ordered to pay £100 in compensation.

November 7:

Sean Rowson, 22, of Vicarage Drive, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to using threatening behaviour. The offence took place at Eastbourne on August 11. He also pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly in a public place, at Cornfield Terrace, Eastbourne on October 6 and to assaulting a police officer on the same date. The court made a community order with a 12 week electronically monitored curfew between 8pm and 5.30am, and a requirement of 120 hours of unpaid work. Magistrates also issued a restraining order.