Magistrates Court Results

The following are court results for the Eastbourne area at Hastings Magistrates’ Court from August 10 - August 17.

August 10:

Natasha Hardman, 41, of Tintern Close, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to racially aggravated harassment. The offence took place at Eastbourne, between December last year and February 2017.

The court made a community order with an alcohol treatment requirement and a requirement of 40 hours of unpaid work. Magistrates also issued a restraining order.

Robert Danowski, 39, of Cavendish Place, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to driving a Peugeot car on Lottbridge Drove, Eastbourne, on May 31, while over the drink drive limit.

He gave a breath alcohol reading of 54 micrograms. The legal limit is 35 micrograms. He also pleaded guilty to driving while disqualified and to driving with no licence or insurance on the same date. In addition he pleaded guilty to two charges of making off without paying for fuel, worth £34.99 and £47.76 at Tesco, Lottbridge Drove, on May 20 and May 26. He was sentenced to 12 weeks in prison, suspended for 18 months, banned from driving for three years and ordered to pay £82.75 compensation for the fuel. Magistrates also made a community order with an alcohol treatment requirement.

Peter Dunstall, 32, of Brodrick Road, Eastbourne, was found guilty of assaulting a woman by beating her. The offence took place at Cuckmere Road, Alfriston, on May 21. He pleaded guilty to resisting a police officer and being in possession of a quantity of cannabis resin on the same date. The court made a community order with an alcohol treatment requirement and a requirement of 100 hours unpaid work.

He was fined £50 for the drugs offence and ordered to pay £100 compensation and £500 in prosecution costs. Magistrates also issued a restraining order.

August 17:

Nicola Atkinson, 50, of The Rising, Eastbourne, was found guilty of assaulting a woman by beating her. The offence took place at Winston Crescent, Eastbourne, on March 2.

The court made a community order with a requirement of 120 hours unpaid work and ordered her to pay £150 compensation and £600 in prosecution costs.

Dominic Francis, 25, of HM Prison, Winchester, Hampshire, pleaded guilty to driving a Vauxhall vehicle on Colonnade Road, Eastbourne, on November 24 last year, with cannabis in his blood stream and to driving with no licence on the same date. He was fined £120 and banned from driving for one year.