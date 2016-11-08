Loyalty card for shopping local

The loyalty card scheme launched in Hailsham is gaining popularity and boosting local trade.

It was launched in March to give customers a greater incentive to use town shops.

The scheme, funded by the Hailsham Forward town team and supported by Hailsham Town Council and the Chamber of Commerce, offers exclusive discounts and offers to cardholders of independent retailers.

Annual membership costs £10 and cardholders can use the card to receive unlimited discounts in all businesses that are part of the scheme,including any online purchases. Cardholders can take advantage of the scheme in other towns across Sussex, including Eastbourne, Hastings and Bexhill.

There are no points to collect, no paperwork and no vouchers to print.

Members benefit from a free app and website profiling each business and their discount.

Firms which have registered with the scheme include: MsMatch in St Mary’s Walk, Stitch n’ Sew in George Street, Callenders in the High Street, Pizza Bella in South Road, Chapter 12 Wine Bar in the High Street, Bebble’s Langos in George Street, Experience Holidays in George Street, Renaissance Originals in George Street, Hotdogs Grooming in George Street, Steggies Soft Play and Inflatables on the High Street, Fish Around on the High Street, John’s Fish Bar on the High Street, Sussex Beauty Therapy/The Beauty Retreat on the High Street, Olivia B at St Mary’s Walk, Frame Works on the High Street, Definitions Hairdressing at Vicarage Field, Antiques & Allsorts on the High Street, Furniture Now! in North Street, Bea-utiful Design & Print in Golden Cross, Stone Cross Garden Centre, 1066 Falconry, and Cold Fusion Glass Arts & Gifts in Herstmonceux.

Pop in to any of these businesses to find out more about the scheme.

