Lottery fund to reveal influential ‘hidden women’ of Eastbourne’s past

A £79,500 Lottery handout will be funding a two-year project on Revealing Women of Influence in Eastbourne.

The cash, from the Heritage Lottery Fund, will be used by WayfinderWoman in partnership with Eastbourne Borough Council to train volunteers in research skills to enable them to track down the untold stories of Eastbourne women who were influential artists, writers, inventors, industrialists and social reformers.

Of the 21 statues, memorials and plaques around town, only one celebrates a female (author Lucy Atwell).

Their research will be made available online so it can be accessed by everyone in the community. During the second year of the project, more volunteers will be trained in public speaking so they can talk to schools and community groups about their research.

WayfinderWoman works with women to overcome barriers that are preventing them from progressing through the workplace.

Chairperson Laura Murphy said, “We are thrilled to have received the support of the Heritage Lottery Fund.

“Not only will young girls now have historical role models to help them believe they can do more, but the women involved will also gain self-confidence, develop a passion for our past and learn valuable skills that can be used to gain future employment.”

Cllr Margaret Bannister added, “This is a really exciting heritage project that will show the massive impact women have had in shaping our town into the vibrant place it is today. These stories will hopefully help to inspire future generations of young women in Eastbourne to achieve their goals.”