Lost USB stick reunited with Eastbourne owners after ‘amazing’ Google Earth match

A USB stick found in an Eastbourne park with family photographs on it has been reunited with its owners.

The stick was found by Nick Payne while walking his dog in Gildredge Park. It contained a photo of three people with a Christmas tree in the background.

A Facebook post by the Eastbourne Herald seeking to get in touch with the people in the photo was shared 159 times, and luckily it has now found its way home.

Nick said, “I received a message about the chap in the photo and an idea where his house was.

“Amazingly, I managed to match the view from a window in the photo to the view on Google Earth at the same location.

“I went down this morning and the lady on the left of the photograph answered the front door!”