Witness appeal after vandalism in Peacehaven play park

Police are appealing for witnesses after some bespoke playground equipment in Piddinghoe Sports Park, Peacehaven, was daubed in paint.

Police were called on Thursday morning (September 22) to reports of the vandalism, which is believed to have happened sometime between 10pm the previous evening and 8am that morning.

It is thought tins of black and white paint were stolen from a nearby Portacabin beforehand.

PC Alexis Crundwell said, “The play park is very popular with local residents and it is estimated that the damage to the play equipment and tables and benches will be thousands of pounds worth.

“The suspects are likely to have ended up with a fair amount of paint on their clothes and shoes. I would ask any witnesses, or perhaps anyone who noticed people they know with paint-stained clothing, to get in touch.”

Witnesses can email 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk or call 101 quoting reference 519 of 22/09.

