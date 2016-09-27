Wilderness Wonder Charity ball raises £40,000

Sussex Wildlife Trust welcomed more than 200 people to Folkington Manor and raised a huge £40,000 at its first ever charity ball.

Thanks to the generosity of guests taking part in silent and live auctions the fundraising total on the night has been described by the charity as ‘an unqualified success’.

Called the Wilderness Wonder, the ball was held in a luxury marquee set in the grounds of the Folkington Manor private estate, nestled in the heart of the South Downs National Park near Eastbourne.

The evening was such a success that plans are already underway for next year’s charity ball on September 16, 2017. To secure your ticket now or for further details email anneweinhold@sussexwt.org.uk or call Anne on 01273 497522.

