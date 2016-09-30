Weird and wonderful at Eastbourne’s sci-fi convention

The annual WynterCon sci-fi convention is on at the Winter Garden in Eastbourne this weekend.

The event is now in its third year and organisers say it is going from strength to strength.

The packed family friendly sci-fi and fantasy weekend extravaganza will thrill old and young alike on Saturday and Sunday (October 1 and 2).

This year’s theme is time travel and the main attraction is a photo-set of HG Wells Time Machine and the Tardis from Doctor Who.

The guests this year are magnificent with some regular faces returning and new guests such as Ian McNeice, Jon Campling, Simon Fisher-Becker, Peter Roy and Sophie Aldred.

Popular Chap-Hop creator and Steam Punk legend Professor Elemental is providing the entertainment for the annual party on Saturday evening at the Underground Theatre.

There’s plenty for children to do too with workshops running all day in the Devonshire Halls including an art and craft workshop, creative skulls and memorabilia, a Capes R Us mask workshop and a Cosplay hospital.

Plus all the way from Radiator Springs, Lightning McQueen from the Pixar film Cars will be stopping off to say hello.

Top that off with the community gaming and role playing game area. organisers say there will be a weekend packed with entertainment for all the family.

Recently Eastbourne man Greg Draven joined the existing team of Andy Kybett and Lucy Kay to help steer the event and drive it forward.

Greg said, “WynterCon 2016 is going to be amazing and we have big plans for Wyntercon 2017.

“We will be letting those attending the 2016 event know our plans for next year, so if you want to be the first to find out, make sure you are there.”

Former Eastbourne MP Stephen Lloyd and council leader David Tutt will be on hand to officially open the event on Saturday.

Mr Lloyd, who supported the event from the start, said, “Wyntercon brings a whole new group of tourists andvisitors to Eastbourne to spend money in our town – an objective I always had and still have at the front of my mind.”

Tickets are available until midnight on Friday and after that people will be able to purchase tickets on the door. www.wyntercon.com/tickets.

Tonight (Friday) there will be a pre-event social and Families for Autism fundraiser at The Nuthouse Pub in Seaside Road for over 18s from 8pm onwards.

