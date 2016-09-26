Weather forecast: Wet start to the week

It’s set to be a fairly wet start to the week, with a bright start to Monday morning replaced with spells of rain coming from the southwest.

Tuesday is predicted to be generally cloudy with patchy, mainly light rain, until the evening when dry and clearer conditions arrive from the northwest.

Wednesday is expected to be mainly dry with sunny spells, although the wind will pick up.

The rain is likely to return on Thursday, although mainly clear overnight to leave a good chance of sunshine for Friday.

Temperatures will range from 13-19 °C throughout the week.