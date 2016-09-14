WARNING: Met Office issues alert for heavy thundery rain

A Met Office warning has been issued for heavy thundery rain and frequent lightning across Sussex tomorrow afternoon and evening (Thursday September 15).

The Chief Forecaster said: “Thunderstorms may break out in warm, moist air spreading up from the continent.

“Some locations could see 30-40mm in an hour and where this falls on urban areas or main roads it could cause disruption to transport and possibly to power.

“The main risk period is during the afternoon and early evening, though a few thunderstorms are likely to rumble on into the night.”

The alert is in place from 2pm tomorrow for the rest of the day.