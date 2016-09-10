Volunteers group is up for a Sussex Life award after first year of work

A group of volunteers which works to try and make the community a better place has been nominated for a Sussex Life Award.

Pevensey Volunteers, which is only one year old, aims to support and strengthen community ties by bringing people together.

The group also campaigning for public services such as the now up and running Pevensey Bay Library, which had been closed from January 2015 after it was hit by flooding.

Founder Helen Burton said, “To be shortlisted amongst two other finalists in the Sussex Life Awards in our first year is an amazing achievement which we feel honoured to have been nominated for.

“Pevensey Volunteers stems from a simple idea. There are many local groups in Pevensey that are doing great work but are struggling to survive because of a lack of volunteers. Many of the existing volunteers that keep the groups running are of a generation that sometimes struggles to promote their work on the internet or through social media.

“Pevensey Volunteers has been set up to support existing groups locally and also to make sure that all of the vulnerable people in our parish have the support they need.

We started off by cataloguing all of the groups, clubs and projects local and creating a list which is available in local shops and pubs, as well as a leaflet which documents all of the volunteering opportunities available locally. We have a website, www.pevenseyvolunteers.co.uk which also has this information on it, and this gives all of our local groups an internet presence.

“Helen Owen Media Marketing have agreed to support us in running regular ongoing social media support workshops, hopefully at the newly re-opened Pevensey Bay Library. We also had pin badges made for all Pevensey Volunteers as a gift to them but also to promote local volunteering.

“Because we have catalogued all the groups and services locally we are also able to identify areas in the community where there are gaps in provision, like facilities for young people or access for disabled residents.

The next task is to create a package that can easily be adopted by other communities. I’m about to start work on a grant application to start a similar scheme in Eastbourne.”

