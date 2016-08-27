Volunteers build a sensory cabin for Mencap residents

A sensory cabin has been built by volunteers for a Mencap care home.

Residents at 27 Arundel Road is a purpose-built bungalow, owned by Eastbourne Mencap, will soon be able to experience the benefits of sensory therapies after a team of volunteers from the Bexhill depot of gas distribution company SGN built a much-needed sensory cabin in their garden.

The home provides specialist residential care services for adults with learning disabilities.

The new cabin will feature a variety of sensory therapies; all geared towards helping them explore their senses in a stimulating and safe environment.

Assistant manager at Arundel Road, Laura Mansbridge, said, “Multi-sensory environments have been shown to have significant benefits for adults with learning disabilities – including promoting relaxation, improved communication and social skills, not to mention happiness – so we were keen for our residents to experience these benefits.”

Sixteen volunteers from SGN’s Bexhill depot offered to construct the cabin for the care home as part of the company’s Community Action Programme in which every employee gets one day a year on company time to help out in their local community.

They spent four days at the home, beginning by digging out soil and pouring a concrete foundation.

Then, while the concrete was setting, they replaced some fence panels at the back of the garden that had blown down in a storm.

On the fourth day they began constructing the cabin itself.

Emergency engineer Danny Ellis said, “My partner works at Arundel Road and when I told her we were looking for a community project to focus on, she explained about the sensory cabin. Apparently it was a project they had wanted to do for some time, but felt it was too big a project to take on alone.”

Laura said, “Danny and his colleagues did an absolutely outstanding job. They went over and above – working late into the evening – to make sure they finished building the cabin and we cannot express our thanks enough.”

