UPDATE: Cyclist taken to hospital after suffering ‘medical episode’ near seafront

A major road along Hastings seafront was closed after a cyclist suffered a medical episode whilst travelling through the town, police have said.

Emergency services were called to the A259 Eversfield Place at about 8.45am following reports of a medical incident.

Police close A259 Eversfield Place following medical incident.

Police said South East Coast Ambulance Service asked for officers assistance after a cyclist fell off a bike.

A spokesman for Sussex Police said it is believed the cyclist suffered a medical episode and was taken to hospital for further checks.

No other vehicles were involved and it is not being treated as a police matter, the spokesman added.

Officers closed the road in both directions from the Warrior Square junction and the Schwerte Way junction.

The road has now been re-opened.

