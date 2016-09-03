Two school girls hold beach side cake sale

Two Eastbourne school girls have raised more than £600 for charity by running a beachside cake stall.

Holly Dicksee and Amélie Jackson, both 11, baked several hundred cakes and cookies to raise funds and awareness for Plan International’s Because I’m a Girl campaign.

The girls, who are about to start Year Seven at The Cavendish School, Eastbourne, were inspired to support the campaign which protects young girls in developing countries from violence and forced marriage and helps them access education.

Holly said, “We are really looking forward to starting secondary school but we realised that millions of 11- year-old girls like us don’t get the chance to have an education.

“Instead of looking forward to fun times at school with their friends, they might be facing the prospect of long, hard hours at work or even being made to get married.

“Some girls, not much older than us, will be having children of their own. It’s unthinkable that this happens to girls like us.”

Amélie said, “We wanted to do something to help so we decided to support the Because I’m a Girl campaign, which fights for the rights of children to live without abuse, get an education and marry who they want, when they want.

“We’re really grateful to everyone who has supported us and we are delighted that our homemade cakes and cookies have raised enough money to send two girls like us to school for two years.”

Laura Coffin, from Plan International, said, “We are so impressed by Holly and Amélie’s amazing fundraising effort.

“Through our Because I am a Girl campaign, we are supporting girls worldwide to access education, live a life free from violence and have their voices heard.

“The funds that the girls have raised will have a huge impact for girls living in the poorest communities.”

For more information about the charity or to donate visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Bakes-on-the-beach.

