Trident claims plaice as Chippy of Year

Recently we ran our coveted Chip Shop Of The Year 2016 competition and we are pleased to announce the Trident Fish Restaurant triumphed over all the other chippies in the area!

The Trident, situated in the heart of Eastbourne old town at 23 Albert Parade, has been established for the past 21 years in the town.

Owner Demetrios Photiou along with his partner Ruth Stoton and team of loyal hardworking staff, have worked tirelessly over the years to build up the reputation of this fine fish and chip restaurant.

During this time Demetrios has gathered an impressive array of awards which are proudly displayed in the restaurant, from high results in the National Sea Fish & Chip Shop Of The Year awards to Potato Council awards. Not forgetting he also won our Chip Shop of the Year in 2014!

The Trident separates the busy takeaway from the 50-seater restaurant, they cater for all dietary needs and requirements with an extensive menu that supersedes the traditional fish and chips to please healthier palettes and allergies, specialising in a lighter bite cod plus a gluten free fish and chips. Or for those that don’t get tempted with the mouth-watering traditional fish and chips, the restaurant offers jacket potatoes, omelettes and burgers. They also have a children’s menu and a ‘ Trident Special’ £10 meal offer of regular cod,chips and peas, bread and butter, tea and ice cream. For full menu details visit their website atwww.tridentfishrestaurant.co.uk.

The restaurant is decorated traditionally, in keeping with old town with high ceilings and large opulent chandeliers in a relaxed ambience that makes you feel right at home. It is fully licensed and air conditioned so the diner can sit in comfort and enjoy a tipple with their fish if they wish. Opening hours are Monday 11.30am-2.30pm, 5pm-9pm. Tuesday-Saturday all day from 11.30am-9.30pm. Closed Sundays. Coach parties and private parties are welcome, to book a table or a party in call the team on 01323 416622.

Due to the popularity of the restaurant, there are plans to expand early next year, extending out to the shop next door for takeaway and the refurbishment of the restaurant to increase seating from 50 to 140 people inside and out to bring in an alfresco dining experience. There will also be new introductions to the menu which will be healthier and more choice. This will bring further job opportunities so an exciting new project in the pipeline for 2017. Demetrios is very enthused about these plans but assures everyone that during the changes it will be business as usual for all his customers.

On receiving the Herald Chip Shop of The Year award, Demetrios was ecstatic and said “ I am honoured that my reputation in the town is so good that my customers have rewarded me in this way. I thank all my customers for your continued loyalty and support to me and to my team, without you I wouldn’t be holding this trophy now. I look forward to seeing you all and giving thanks when you next come in, also to welcoming new customers to my restaurant. I also thank the Herald for giving us this opportunity for recognition again this year. There are exciting times ahead for The Trident and I hope you will all bear with us during the refurbishment next year, we will still be delivering you the quality food you all love during this period”

The Herald wishes Demetrios, Ruth and team huge congratulations and the best of luck with his extension and renovations next year.

Our runners-up who we also send our heartfelt congratulations to are last years winners Bamboo Garden, of 311 Seaside Rd, another extremely well established and popular family run chippy run by Jason Lam, serving quality fish and chips in Eastbourne, who won second place and a certificate.

Third Place certificate went to John’s Fish Bar, again hugely popular in the neighbouring town of Hailsham, situated at 66 High Street and well worth a visit for those that reside there.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.eastbourneherald.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at Text to display

3) Follow us on Twitter @Eastbournenews

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Eastbourne Herald - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.

Have you got something to share on the story? Were you there? What do you think? - Send your pictures, videos or story and we'll publish the best × Continue the story Trident claims plaice as Chippy of Year Loading ... Add up to 3 photos or 1 videos to the story There's been a problem uploading your files. Please try again. By uploading your file you agree to our Terms and Conditions × Continue the story Sign in to contribute sign in shape the news in your area...