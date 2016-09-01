‘Toothless man’ clue to Eastbourne park attack

A ‘toothless’ attacker was one of a pair who robbed a man after asking him for the time in Eastbourne last week (Wednesday, August 24) – police have revealed today.

The 56-year-old victim was walking in the park between The Avenue and Hartfield Road just after 9pm when he was approached by the suspects.

They jostled him and when he produced his mobile phone, one of them snatched it and the other started to pull at his rucksack, punching him as he did so.

He suffered a fractured right wrist, jaw bone and eye socket in the attack. The men made off with an iPhone 5 and an Alcatel Pixi tablet.

The first man is described as white, 30-35, 5’ 6”, of slim build, with mousey short hair, spoke with a local accent and had no upper teeth. He was wearing a white T-shirt and white shorts.

The second was also white, aged 27-30, 6’ 1”, quite athletic, but with a stocky upper body. He had short black hair and also a local accent. He was wearing a red T-shirt, white shorts and trainers.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or who has any information about the suspects is asked to email 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk or call 101 quoting serial 1082 of 31/08.

