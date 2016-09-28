Teenagers given motivation to lose weight and keep it off

Teenagers hoping to lose weight and keep it off have been given a greater incentive.

Teenagers participating in Re:balance, the free weight management programme funded by East Sussex County Council, will now also benefit from free access to their local leisure centre, offering further support to achieve their goals.

Re:balance has been running since 2014 and has already helped hundreds of people to lose weight and keep it off.

As an added boost, 14-17 year olds will now benefit from free access to their local leisure centre.

The participating centres are Freedom Leisure centre, Wave Leisure centre or Junior Gym at Hampden Park Sports Centre.

The young people wil be able to take advantage of the freebie when they sign up for the free Re:balance course.

And as a greater incentive, those who complete nine of the 12 sessions will be rewarded with a further one-month complimentary access.

Re:balance junior is a free 12-week weight loss programme, aiming to provide support and education to help manage weight and increase wellbeing. Sessions offer healthy eating advice and fun, friendly exercise in a supportive group environment.

Participants learn about a range of nutrition and lifestyle topics, as well as taking part in a steady circuit based class led by fully qualified coaches.

Rachel Stokes from Re:balance said, “We are delighted to partner with Freedom Leisure, Wave Leisure and Sport Eastbourne to offer 14-17 year olds free access, providing them with further support towards their weight loss goals.

“Exercise is an important part of the weight loss journey and this partnership makes it easier than ever for our Re:balance teenagers to succeed.”

For more information and to check if you are eligible sign up to your FREE local Rebalance course, visit www.rebalanceeastsussex.co.uk. Access the new Facebook page at www.facebook.com/rebalanceeastsussex.

