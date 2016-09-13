Take on a Miles in Memory challenge to help charity

People across Sussex are being urged take on a special Miles in Memory challenge this October to raise money for a baby loss charity.

Aching Arms, which aims to bring comfort to families following the loss of a baby, has launched the fundraising challenge where people can run, walk, swim or cycle to raise money in memory of a baby who has touched their lives.

Miles in Memory allows you to set your own limits, you do whatever you can achieve, and the only restriction is that is has to take place in October.

October is Baby Loss Awareness Month and so the charity is hoping that people will be able to raise fund and raise awareness of the devastation of baby loss.

Aching Arms runs a teddy bear donation programme at 46 hospitals and also posts them directly to bereaved parents upon request.

The bears are all donated in memory of a baby and are given as comforters to those whose baby has died.

Each bear comes with a label that gives the name of the baby it is dedicated in memory of as well as directing parents to the charity’s website www.achingarms.co.uk where grieving parents can find links to access further support.

Leanne Turner, charity co-ordinator, said: “We hope that people will take on the Miles in Memory challenge and help us raise vital funds. The great thing about this challenge is that people can set their own limits, they can do it on their own or as part of a group and they don’t even have to set foot outside as they could complete it on a treadmill, exercise bike or a rowing machine!

“It is also a good opportunity to raise awareness of the devastation of baby loss.”

To find out more about the Miles in Memory challenge visit www.achingarms.co.uk/MilesinMemory and register your event by emailing getinvolved@achingarms.co.uk

Are you taking part? Contact us and give us your views and stories of why this is so worthwhile. Please add which part of the county you are based in and contact details.