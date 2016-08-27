Sovereign Harbour Fundraising boat stops in town

Visitors to Eastbourne Sovereign Harbour’s Waterfront will be able to get up close and personal with a vessel which this winter will be sailing across the Atlantic to raise money for East Sussex Wildlife Rescue & Ambulance Service and the Peter Andre Cancer Fund.

This weekend (August 27 and 28), Bojangles the boat will be at The Waterfront along with its owner Daryl Farmer who will be rowing across the Atlantic this coming winter.

