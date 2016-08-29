Southern staff choose Embrace

Southern has chosen Eastbourne based charity Embrace as its new corporate charity and have made a donation of £886 to start get the fundraising ball rolling.

The charity was one of three good causes, nominated by Southern staff, which could be voted on when staff completed the company’s recent employee survey.

Each completed survey resulted in a £1 donation, which staff could allocate as they saw fit. Embrace was put forward by Moulsecoomb station sales clerk, Su Rogers, in recognition of all the support they have given her and her son over the years. In total, 886 staff voted for Embrace, a charity for special needs and disabled people.

The presentation took place at Eastbourne Train Station.

Rebecca Whippy, chairperson and advocate for the charity, said, “I am delighted that Embrace East Sussex has been lucky enough to be selected as one of Southern’s charities of the year. It was a huge surprise since we are such a young charity and we are very excited to be working with them and grateful for the nomination from Su and the votes from the staff.”

Su Rogers said, “I am so pleased that Embrace got so many votes – it’s wonderful. I was delighted that the charity was included as one of the three on the survey and couldn’t believe they got the most. My thanks to everyone who voted, as well as those who have given me small donations to add to the money we presented to Embrace.”

Southern will now look at ways it can further support Embrace over the coming year, such as providing support with event promotion and providing raffle prizes. Staff from the company will also look at the possibility of providing a Try the Train event for children, helping them to learn more about the railway.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.