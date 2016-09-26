Southern service to Ashford could be axed

Eastbourne could lose its through trains to Rye and Ashford under proposals to reshape Southern Rail services from 2018.

This is part of a timetable consultation launched by Govia Thameslink Railway, which runs Southern services, on September 15.

Rail campaigners say the changes would be disastrous for the many passengers who currently use the service from Brighton to Ashford International who have suffered overcrowding.

The option of splitting the service at either Eastbourne or Hastings is one of a number of options contained in the timetable consultation.

Ray Chapman of East Sussex Rail Alliance (ESRA) said,“Southern says that it could provide extra carriages along the western part of the route between Hastings, Eastbourne and Brighton by splitting the service, and running longer electric trains along part of the route instead.

“This is putting a sticking plaster on a problem which requires a much more strategic approach, this route must be electrified in support of the SE Economic Development plans and ESRA strategy to run HS1 to Hastings, Eastbourne, Brighton and across South Coast to Exeter.

“The Department for Transport and Southern are effectively holding a gun to the heads of local rail travellers by saying, ‘Lose the through service, and change at Hastings or otherwise shut-up and put-up with the overcrowding’ and are totally blinkered with this short term approach.

A spokesperson for ESRA said, “This is the only East-West rail link between Kent and Sussex and provides a vital service to residents working in Sussex, tourism and adds value to the south coast rail network.

“The real solution in the long-term is to electrify the line between Hastings and Ashford to take conventional electric trains. In the medium term Southern and the DfT should be looking at sourcing extra rolling stock and at modifying timetables to alleviate the most overcrowded services.

Belinda Fordham, Co-Chair of ESRA said, “There was an extensive consultation in 2009 that looked at the Brighton to Ashford service. This concluded that the through service should be kept because the other potential solutions created more problems than they solved. The then Secretary of State, Lord Adonis agreed with this assessment.

“One suspects the rationale for resurrecting this controversial proposal now is partly to mask just how few improvements will be made to other local services.

“The Eastbourne to Victoria route is very much a Cinderella line compared to the Brighton Mainline, both in terms of speed and frequency.

“While a few minutes may be saved off schedules on those rare days when everything is running to-time, there is no plan to get rid of attachment and division of trains at Haywards Heath, which leads to overcrowding and slows everything down.”

The consultation may be accessed online at www.southernrailway.com/2018consultation with the closing date for comments on December 8.

