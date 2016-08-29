Sixty happy years for diamond couple

A couple who were both born and bred in Eastbourne are celebrating 60 years of marriage next week.

Jack Sarsons and Barbara Clarke were both born in the town.

Barbara spent her early years living in Old Town and Jack in Seaside.

They both attended local schools Barbara went to Bedewell and Jack went to Bourne School.

Jack and Barbara met along Eastbourne seafront, they were introduced to each other by a mutual friend called Johnny.

Jack was still in the RAF when they met and shortly after worked at Rego’s, a men’s outfitters, and then Caffyns as a coach fitter.

Barbara worked in Vinalls a department store in Eastbourne.

Jack and Barbara got married on September 1, 1956 at St Elizabeths Church in Victoria Drive.

The ceremony was followed by a reception in the lower church hall.

Their best man was Jack’s brother William Sarsons and their bridesmaid was Rita Macartney. They spent their honeymoon in Norwich.

Jack started a gardening business with his friend Ken in 1957, called Macartney and Sarsons.

Several years later Jack and Barbara bought a large house in Lewes Road which they converted into a hotel called Delladale Lodge.

During this time they were well known hoteliers and active members of the Eastbourne Hotels Association.

Jack and Barbara have two daughters called Jayne and Angela.

The family has extended over the years and the couple are now proud grandparents to three grandsons Luke, Adam and Tom, with a great grandchild on the way.

Over the years, they have enjoyed many hobbies together and continue to go on walking holidays abroad and love any opportunity to dance.

They are both members of the Royal Golf Club and Barbara is a keen player.

When asked their secret to 60 happy years of marriage, they said, “Agree to disagree and compromise.”

