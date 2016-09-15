Shoreham air crash: date set for pre-inquest review

A new date for the pre-inquest review into the 11 deaths following last year’s Shoreham Airshow tragedy has been set for Monday 21st November 2016.

The second pre-inquest review is an administrative hearing and will be held at Parkside, Horsham, on Monday, November 21.

Eleven men lost their lives when a vintage Hawker Hunter jet crashed during a display at the airshow on Saturday, August 22, 2015.

They were: Maurice Abrahams, 76, of Brighton; Dylan Archer, 42, of Brighton; Anthony Brightwell, 53, of Hove; Matthew Grimstone, 23, of Brighton; Matthew Jones, 24, of Littlehampton; James Graham Mallinson, 72, of Newick; Daniele Polito, 23, of Goring; Mark Reeves, 53, of Seaford; Jacob Schilt, 23, of Brighton; Richard Smith, 26, of Hove and Mark Trussler, 54, of Worthing.

While no evidence will be heard, the coroner hopes to be in a position to set a date for the inquests at the pre-inquest review.

Last month, hundreds of people gathered on the Old Toll Bridge in Shoreham to remember victims on the first anniversary of the tragedy. Family members, friends and members of the community gathered to pay their respects.

White doves were released at the event, and a minute’s silence was observed at 1.22pm – exactly one year after the disaster. The Canon Ann Waizeneker, vicar of St Mary’s Church, Shoreham, read out a prayer and the names of the eleven men who died. She said: “Its a really important thing to do, to mark this, at the time it happened and at this place, which is a focal point.

