Seaford stroke survivor bakes to make dough for charity

Stroke survivor and star baker Jemimah Waddington is encouraging people to Give a Hand and Bake for the Stroke Association.

The charity’s latest fundraising initiative asks people to roll up their sleeves, grab a mixing bowl and bake to help make a difference for people affected by stroke. Give a Hand and Bake runs from October 24-30, when budding bakers will bake a difference all over the UK.

As a healthy and active 19-year-old, Jemimah had never had stroke on her radar. So when she lost control of her body one evening and couldn’t speak, a devastating stroke was the last thing she expected.

Jemimah, from Seaford, said, “I remember wanting to scream but every time I tried, nothing came out. I was losing control of my body and couldn’t do anything about it. I’ve never felt so scared,”

“It made me appreciate how much we take for granted – everyday things like brushing your hair and going to the toilet. I’m lucky to have supportive family and friends and the Stroke Association helped me come to terms with what had happened. But I wanted to feel like me again.”

Gradually Jemimah began regaining control of her speech. After four weeks she could say ‘yes’, ‘no’ and ‘mum’, and after a year her mobility began to improve.

Eighteen months after her stroke Jemimah gave birth to her first child, Edward. Accompanied by her son, Jemimah regularly bakes cakes for friends and family whilst raising money for the Stroke Association.

She continued, “Last year for the Stroke Association’s Give a Hand fundraising campaign, I held a coffee morning. We baked cakes and arranged games for people to play using their weaker hand to see how hard it is if a stroke leaves you with limited movement on one side. It was a great way to have fun while spreading a very serious message.”

Becky Beard, Fundraising Manager at the Stroke Association, said, “Jemimah’s recovery is truly inspiring. There are more than 100,000 stroke survivors living in the South East who need support to rebuild their lives.

“This October, we’re looking for bakers to help raise some serious dough for people recovering from stroke. It doesn’t matter if you’re a seasoned chef or a first time baker, all you’ll need is a generous dollop of enthusiasm and a hungry group of friends and you’ll have the perfect recipe for fundraising success.

“Whether you prefer to host an afternoon tea for your colleagues or create a fancy showstopper to wow your friends, a simple donation in return for a slice of cake will help to make a real difference.”

For more information on how you can bake a difference and to get a free pack, visit www.stroke.org.uk/giveahand

