Sci-fi and stargazing nights at town’s Redoubt Fortress

Space fans can marvel at the magic of the night sky as Stargazing nights begin at Eastbourne’s Redoubt Fortress on October 8.

Explore the secrets of outer space with the Eastbourne Astronomical Society in a free stargazing session, with a short season of classic science fiction films to accompany them.

Peek at the planets through an astronomical telescope on the Redoubt’s Gun Platform at the first of the season’s family-friendly nights.

Budding astronomers will have the chance to gaze at the Milky Way, the centre of our galaxy. A 30 minute talk will take place by the Eastbourne Astronomical Society on what to expect in the night sky this month. They will provide telescopes for catching constellations as they offer their expert knowledge about the positioning of the planets. Visitors are welcome to bring their own binoculars and telescopes if they wish.

Cllr Margaret Bannister, Eastbourne Borough Council’s lead cabinet member for tourism and enterprise, said, “With Eastbourne being so close to South Downs National Park, the 12th Dark Sky Reserve in the world, we are extremely lucky to be exposed to such impressive sky views.

“The sci-fi and stargazing nights will be a fantastic opportunity to take advantage of the Eastbourne Astronomy Society’s wealth of knowledge, and the Redoubt’s atmospheric grounds whilst watching a host of sci-fi classics.”

The first night of the season launches on October 8 with the final date being April 1. The regular free stargazing events will take place on the first Saturday of the month, except November. Call 410300.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live. Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1 Make our website your homepage at www.eastbourneherald.co.uk

2 Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/eastbourne.herald

3 Follow us on Twitter @Eastbournenews 4 Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here. And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Eastbourne Herald - always the first with your local news. Be part of it.