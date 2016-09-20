Saddle up to take part in a ride for children’s hospice

Chestnut Tree children’s hospice is urging cyclists to sign up for the charity’s Chestnut Sussex 100 bike ride.

There are still plenty of spaces available and organisers are keen to get as many people taking to their pedals as possible and help raise vital funds for children with life-shortening conditions, and their families, across Sussex.

“We would love anybody who enjoys cycling to take on this fantastic challenge says Kerry O’Neill, event organiser, “This year promises to be a fantastic event, with an exciting new route starting at Plumpton Racecourse in Lewes.

“We have riders of all ages and abilities; solo riders and teams that are cycling the distance of their choice – 32km, 66km or 103km.

“All have one thing in common - the desire to challenge themselves whilst raising funds for local children who are unlikely to see adulthood.”

The Chestnut Sussex 100 is now in its third year, and is taking place on Sunday 25 September.

The riders will have the opportunity to take in the glorious Sussex countryside, passing through towns and villages including Lewes, Uckfield, Buckstead, Horam, Mayfield and Rotherfield.

Previous participants of the Chestnut Sussex 100 have described the event as “amazing” and “enjoyable”, with one rider saying: “the event has been organised brilliantly.

“The route was challenging but manageable and took in some really beautiful parts of the county. It was well sign-posted which made it really easy to navigate and everyone at the pit stops was fantastic.”

The ride will operate a professional chip timing system with both start and finish mats to ensure all cyclists get an accurate ride time no matter which wave they ride in.

The event will be supported by a friendly and professional event team and there will be refreshment stops conveniently placed along the way for riders to refuel.

The route is fully signposted and on open roads with full back up support.

Anybody who would like to take part in this year’s event can register at www.chestnut-tree-house.org.uk/sussex100. Registration costs £35, including feed stops, chip timing and on the day support.

Chestnut Tree House provides specialist palliative care services to 300 children and young people aged 0 - 19 with life-shortening conditions.

The services Chestnut Tree House offers includes assessment, advice and information for children and young adults with life-shortening conditions, specialist short breaks, emergency care, step down from hospital and end of life care.

The hospice also offers bereavement support which includes therapy, counseling and spiritual care. There are specialist neonatal care service, services for under 5’s.

