Ratton pupil’s scholarship

A Ratton School pupil has won a rugby scholarship to Christ’s Hospital Sixth Form.

Keenan Sayers has been described by staff at Ratton popular and motivated pupil joined Christ’s Hospital Sixth Form late August of this year.

Known at Ratton for his contribution to sport and the School Council, Keenan has settled in extremely well to the new and unique environment that Christ’s Hospital offers to their students and says he believes that being a Student Leader in Globe helped smooth that transition.

Keenan has already proved himself worthy of his rugby scholarship by cementing his place in the 1st team and performing well in the matches Christ’s Hospital have played in the first four weeks of the start of the new academic year.

