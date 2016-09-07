Ramblers offer free walking event to get people moving

The Ramblers is organising a walk across the Seven Sisters in its free nationwide walking event called Walk About this September.

The festival takes place from September 3 until September 11.

There are thounsands of walks all over Britain but the most local is taking place this Saturday (September 10) Across the Seven Sisters. It starts at 10am and follows a 13.5 mile route. It is described by the organisers as strenuous.

This walk will head from the centre of Eastborne to Brach Head, the Belle Tout Lighthouse and Birling Gap. You’ll walk across the Seven Sisters and then through the Cuckmere Valley to Seaford, returning by bus to Eastbourne.

Participants are asked to bring a picnic for lunch.

The meeting point is the entrance of Eastbourne Pier,

The Ramblers has also launched a free online tracker that allows people to log their walking activity and make the most of everything the festival has to offer.

Simon Barnett, The Ramblers director of walking development, said, “We all know walking can do wonders for our wellbeing, which is why we want to get the nation on its feet with our biggest free walking festival to date.

“Walking is good for our health and our minds and we want everyone to be able to experience the many benefits and joys it can bring.

“We want to encourage people to get more active, which is why we’ve introduced our new online tracker, which allows people to log all their walking activity and monitor their progress. It’s a great way to build up activity levels and stay motivated.”

Designed to suit both the seasoned walker and someone taking their first steps, there are lots of badges and rewards for walking regularly, completing long distances and reaching particular milestones. For example it could be for walking every day in a month or completing the equivalent of the length of the Cotswold Way.

Anyone can take part by visiting www.Ramblers.org.uk/walkabout.

