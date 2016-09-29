Professional footballer’s visit to Bede’s School

Ex-pupil and professional footballer, Dan Harding, visited Bede’s Prep School to give some invaluable coaching sessions to the Bede’s players.

Dan, 32, was first scouted while at Bede’s Prep School, aged 12.

He was signed to the Brighton and Hove Albion youth scheme by the age of 16.

During an illustrious career, he has played for Leeds Utd, Ipswich, Southampton, Millwall and Nottingham Forest.

In August 2004, Harding was called up by England under-21, which he describe the moment that left him shocked. Harding made his England U21 debut on 17 August 2004, in a 3-1 win over Ukraine U21. He made three more appearance for England U21.

Dan contacted Chris Atherton, head of PE at Bedes, with the aim of giving something back to his old school.

He offered to coach the junior and senior players, and then hosted a Q&A assembly.

The children took no prisoners, firing some inspired and well-thought questions.

Dan handled them skilfully and spread an important message: that even the most elite professionals need a good education.

Mr Atherton said, “With Dan playing left-back for most of his career we were keen for him to impart some of his expertise and deliver a short session on defending, which he did for both the junior and senior sessions.

“After a simple warm up Dan set up a drill which involved defenders firstly closing down the space quickly, and then he looked at the body position and how a defender could try and encourage the player with the ball to dribble into a particular area, whether that be towards other defenders or away from the goal. A points system rewarding successful defending was introduced and great fun was had by all.”

