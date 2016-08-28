POLL: Do we need greater safety measures on our beaches?

Following the search for a missing swimmer earlier today and a string of beach deaths in Sussex, the safety of our seas has been called into question.

Today’s search for the woman at Camber Sands in East Sussex was called off after she identified herself to the RNLI at 11.45am. A coastguard spokesperson said the reason for the large-scale search, which also involved the police, was because ‘it is a dangerous beach’ and it was reported before lifeguards were on duty at 9am. Read more here.

But it begs the question: can more be done to prevent deaths like the five men who lost their lives on Wednesday at Camber Sands, or the man who drowned in the sea at Bognor Regis?

Have your say in our poll.

