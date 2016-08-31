Police warning after spate of Eastbourne car thefts

Police are warning residents to keep car keys safe after a spate of vehicle thefts in Eastbourne.

Burglars have been breaking into residents’ homes, stealing their keys and making off with their cars.

A police spokesperson said, “A burglary in your own home is a devastating experience but to also have your car stolen can only cause extra stress.

“We have had 27 reports from the Hastings, Peacehaven and Eastbourne areas in the past two weeks, in which thieves have targeted vehicle owners’ homes for cars to go for so-called joy riding.

“Many have been smaller cars such as Nissan Micras or Vauxhall Corsas.”

Detective Constable Sheila Bonell added, “We are asking the public to be extra vigilant about the security of their homes and vehicles by locking all downstairs windows and doors ether when not at home or when they go to bed.

“Also make sure that any car keys are well hidden to prevent their theft, and any extra risk they may cause on the roads.”

The majority of burglars are opportunistic, and will look for properties where they think they can enter unobserved and work undisturbed.

By following the crime prevention tips below you can help prevent this crime from happening to you:

• Keep your front and back doors shut and locked – even when you are at home

• Close and lock all downstairs windows.

• Never leave car keys, door keys or other valuables in view of a letterbox or window.

• If possible keep your car and door keys in a secure place where thieves are unlikely to look

• Secure your garage and shed too – equipment kept in a garage or shed can be just as tempting for a burglar

• If you can, install a burglar alarm and set it every time you leave home.

• If you see any suspicious activity around your home or your neighbours, dial 999 at once.

