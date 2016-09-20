Police sniff out cannabis plants in Eastbourne flat

Police in Eastbourne followed their noses to finds the source of a pungent cannabis smell.

On Saturday, September 10, officers were in the area of Pevensey Road, Eastbourne, following up local neighbourhood concerns about a strong smell of cannabis. There had been several reports from local residents and businesses.

The odour was located and followed to a basement flat in Pevensey Road where 18 plants in various stages of growth were found inside a tent in the bedroom.

The 51-year old man living there was arrested on suspicion of the production of cannabis.

All plants and the related equipment were seized from the address.

The man admitted the offence and accepted a formal police caution that will be entered as a criminal record.

Local businesses were updated and one business owner said, “We have had parents coming in our shop with children, but when they smell the cannabis they turn around and leave, it has really affected our business.”

PC Scott Franklin–Lester said, “This is a good example of community information being passed to local officers who responded quickly to deal with a problem that was affecting local businesses and residents. Hopefully they have now got back to normal without the pungent cannabis smell.”

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1 Make our website your homepage at www.eastbourneherald.co.uk

2 Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/eastbourne.herald

3 Follow us on Twitter @Eastbournenews

4 Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Eastbourne Herald - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.