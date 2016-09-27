Police seek suspected Eastbourne shoplifter

Police would like to talk to this woman in connection with the theft of a £525 hair removal system from Boots in the Arndale Centre.

Officers say the suspect was captured on CCTV at about 12.50pm on Saturday September 17 taking a Lumea Precision Plus IPL hair removal system and two other items.

She paid for the other items at the till but not for the Lumea system – according to a police spokesperson.

She is described as white, aged between 35 and 40, with long dark brown hair and 5’ 9” tall. She was wearing a long beige cardigan with a white top underneath, blue leggings and pink shoes and carrying a green bag and an umbrella.

Anyone who knows who she is or has any information is asked to contact police by emailing 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk or ring 101 quoting serial 330 of 17/09.