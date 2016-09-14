Police seek man wanted for breaching order

Police are seeking a 33-year-old who is wanted on a warrant issued by magistrates for breaching a community order.

John Thornton-Williams, 33, of no fixed address, is described as being of mixed race, 5’11” (1m 80cms) tall, with shaved black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone seeing Thornton-Williams, who police believe is somewhere on the south coast, is asked not to approach him but to dial 999 and ask for police, quoting reference 47160104217.

Information as to his whereabouts can be emailed to 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk or phoned through to 101.

Alternatively call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 (www.crimestoppers-uk.org).