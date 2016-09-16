Police seek Hailsham man in connection with street attack

Police want to speak to Hailsham man Frederick Johnathon King, also known as Fred King Junior, following a vicious attack on a man in the town’s High Street on Wednesday, August 24.

King, 33, of Swan Barn, Hailsham, is described as being just over 6ft tall, of medium build with blue eyes and blonde hair.

Inspector Tony Wakefield, of Wealden’s Neighbourhood Policing Team, said, “We’re really keen to speak to Mr King about this particularly nasty attack, which left the victim needing urgent hospital treatment.

“He has so far managed to avoid police despite several attempts to locate him, which is why we are now asking the public for their help.”

Anyone seeing Fred King Jnr should not approach him but should telephone 999 and ask for police.

If they know of his whereabouts, they are asked to email 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk or phone 101, quoting reference 1570 of 24/08.

Alternatively they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111. (www.crimestoppers-uk.org)

